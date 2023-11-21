Investor Uproar at OpenAI: Legal battle looms after CEO Sam Altman fired

In a turn of events, investors at OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, are reportedly exploring legal actions against the company's board following the abrupt firing of CEO Sam Altman.

Reuters cited sources familiar with the matter, who revealed that these investors, concerned about potential losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars, are collaborating with legal advisers to evaluate their options.

The board's decision to remove Altman has triggered a potential mass exodus of employees, prompting a backlash from investors who fear the collapse of this leading startup in the rapidly expanding generative AI sector.

The internal memo seen by Reuters cites a "breakdown of communications" as the reason behind Altman's dismissal by OpenAI's board.

Microsoft, a major stakeholder with 49 per cent ownership of the for-profit operating company, is closely linked to the controversy. The board's move has not only jeopardised the company's stability but has also put a substantial portion of investors' portfolios at risk.

OpenAI, originally established as a nonprofit, incorporated a for-profit subsidiary in 2019 to attract capital. The unique corporate structure grants more influence to employees in influencing board decisions compared to traditional venture capitalists.

Amid the turmoil, over 700 of OpenAI's employees have reportedly threatened to resign unless the board undergoes a comprehensive replacement. The challenge faced by investors seeking legal action is the distinctive structure of OpenAI.

Controlled by its nonprofit parent company, OpenAI Nonprofit, the organisation emphasises a commitment to benefiting humanity rather than prioritising investor interests. This structure provides employees with more leverage in influencing board decisions compared to venture capitalists who played a crucial role in funding the company.

Legal experts suggest that, even if investors find a legal avenue, the case would be weak, as companies have broad legal latitude in making business decisions, even those with unfavorable outcomes.

OpenAI's trajectory, from nonprofit to a hybrid structure with a for-profit subsidiary, has defined its unique governance and mission. The nonprofit parent's control over operations allows it to preserve its core mission, governance, and oversight. While nonprofit boards have legal obligations, the flexibility within these obligations gives leadership considerable leeway in making decisions.

Even with potential legal challenges, experts believe that the corporate structure, including the use of a limited liability company, could further insulate the nonprofit's directors from investor actions.

(With inputs from Reuters)