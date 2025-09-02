Investing in gold? Avoid these 5 mistakes before buying

Amid market uncertainty, gold is considered a reliable investment instrument. This is because the prices of gold don't fluctuate so much that they can risk people's investments.

The growth of gold is slow but sustained. It is also becoming popular because of the advent of digital gold, which doesn't limit people's capacity to buy the precious metal due to the size of the investment. However, many things should be kept in mind before buying gold, as people tend to make many mistakes while investing.

Here are some of the most common mistakes gold buyers make.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Options for buying digital gold

Many peoplethink that buying physical gold is the only way they can invest in the precious metal. However, apart from bars and gold coins, gold ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds), gold mining stocks, and sovereign gold bonds are other instruments of investment in gold as well. Physical gold needs storage, whereas ETFs and bonds don't. However, the latter involves management fees.

Purity, certification ignorance

While buying physical gold, many people are ignorant about the purity of the metal. It comes in 24 karat, 22 karat, and 18 karat purities, depending on the mixing of other metals. 24 karat gold is the purest. Also, one must buy hallmarked gold, which guarantees its purity. If you don't keep these things in mind, you may incurlosses. Also, you must have proper storage facilities for physical gold. The safety vault will cost you a rental fee.

Bad market research, buying overpriced gold

Before buying gold for investment purposes, one must understand that prices are dependent on global economic trends. People should research before buying gold. One must strive to buy gold during the dips in prices instead of when the prices are high. Some sellers charge high premiums over the actual gold price. Also, for investment purposes, one must not buy jewelry, as it carries making charges, which make the investment costly.

Diversifying investments

Gold is a good investment option. However, one must not put all eggs in one basket. Investors shouldn't buy gold from all their money. Other investment options might give better returns. Hence, it is important to explore other financial instruments as well, like mutual funds. One must have a balanced portfolio, including stocks, real estate, and other assets.

Ignoring Taxes and Hidden Costs