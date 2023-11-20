Instagram reels reshape beauty, fashion shopping landscape in India: Meta GWI Beauty Report

A recent Meta GWI Beauty Report for 2023 has uncovered the dominance of Instagram Reels in shaping beauty purchases in India.

It was revealed that over 80 per cent consumers prefer buying beauty products online, with Meta’s Facebook and Instagram leading beauty product searches. 47 per cent of consumers discovered beauty products through Reels, resulting in one in three beauty consumers making purchases directly through Instagram Reels.

The report surveyed over 2,000 consumers aged 6-64 across 74 cities in June, and brought out the transformation in consumer behaviour in the beauty and personal care categories. The influence of online marketplaces, coupled with the emergence of new brands has fuelled the demand for beauty products, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shift towards online purchases is significant, with 68 per cent of beauty buyers now preferring online transactions, marking a 15 per cent increase from pre-pandemic levels.

A Mint report cited Meghna Apparao, Director for Ecommerce and Retail for Meta in India, who emphasised the rapid growth of both beauty and fashion verticals on Meta platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. She highlighted the transformative impact of social media on the purchase experience, creating a pressing need for brands and marketers to engage with consumers differently, especially during festive and upcoming wedding seasons. Meta's reach is staggering, with around 3.14 billion people using at least one Meta app daily in September.

Bite-sized content on social media has become a powerful tool in influencing purchasing decisions globally, transforming the retail landscape. Additionally, the study highlights the growing interest in content created by influencers.