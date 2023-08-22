India movies up to 11th position in global direct selling ranking: Report

India has made a leap to the 11th position in the ranking of the top direct seller markets with retail sales of $3.23 billion in 2022, according to a report by the international industry association World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA).

The report by the WFDSA said that, Indian direct selling has seen growth of 5.4 per cent above 2021 retail sales. According to the report, the Indian market experienced the highest Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of nearly 13.3 per cent during the previous three years, measured in constant dollars.

The global direct selling market reported a 1.5 per cent fall to $172.89 billion in 2022.

With an overall decline of 5 per cent from 2021, the US ranked first on the list with $40.52. It was followed by Korea, Germany, China, Japan, and Malaysia.

According to Rajat Banerji, chairman of the India Direct Selling Association (IDSA), “India’s direct selling market is growing steadily and has the potential to place itself in the top five global markets over the next decade.”

He also added that the Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules 202 and its subsequent amendment should bring stability to the Indian direct selling market, which may gather the interest of major international direct selling organisations as well as investors.

“Only three among the top ten (sellers) are in India today and we would like to see all start their business in India,” Rajat added.

IDSA is a self-regulatory body for the direct selling industry in India.

(With inputs form agencies)