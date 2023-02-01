India: BJP to launch nationwide campaign to highlight benefits of Union Budget

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India will launch a 12-day nationwide campaign from Wednesday (February 1) to highlight the benefits of the Union Budget 2023. Speaking to the news agency ANI, a BJP source said, "BJP will hold `Countrywide discussion on the budget`, from February 1 to February 12, and run a nationwide campaign to spread awareness measures that will be announced in the Union budget 2023-24 on Wednesday. National President JP Nadda has constituted a nine-member committee for same."

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Modi has been made the committee's convener, the source said.

The source also told the news agency that on February 4 and 5, central government ministers, national officials and economic experts "will hold conferences on the budget at 50 important centres including the capitals of various states of the country."

For the next two weeks, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, party state unit presidents, MPs, ministers and MLAs will hold conferences and public meetings across India and discuss the budget and its benefit with the common people. The ANI report also said that the conferences will be held in all districts and the main issues of the budget will be conveyed to the public up to the block level.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget in Lok Sabha, Parliament on Wednesday, following which she will address the lower house.

A Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi has started at Parliament following which the budget will be presented. This is the fifth budget presented by finance minister Sitharaman. Ahead of the presentation, she met President Droupadi Murmu. Speaking to ANI, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, "Union Budget 2023 will meet the expectations of every section of society. Modi govt has always worked in the favour of the people of the country."

(With inputs from agencies)

