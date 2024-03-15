Hedge fund manager faces arrest over alleged misappropriation of $533 mn from Byju's

A US bankruptcy judge ordered the arrest of hedge fund manager William Cameron Morton amidst allegations of aiding Indian ed-tech startup Byju's in concealing $533 million from its creditors.

According to court documents filed by Byju's Alpha, a subsidiary controlled by Byju's lenders, the start-up defaulted on $1.2 billion in debt, prompting its US bankruptcy filing in February.

During efforts to recoup losses, lenders unearthed sizable transfers to Morton's hedge fund, Camshaft Capital, raising eyebrows over the nature of these transactions.

Judge Dorsey, presiding over the case, had summoned Morton to elucidate the whereabouts of the funds.

Despite claiming to be incapacitated and overseas, Morton's failure to provide evidence or contact details prompted scepticism from the court.

Dorsey, unconvinced by Morton's assertions, remarked, "Given his absolute contempt for this court, I don't believe him."

Consequently, Dorsey issued a warrant for Morton's arrest and imposed a daily fine of $10,000 on him and Camshaft until compliance with court directives regarding the investigation into the missing funds is achieved.

Morton's purported involvement in the affair has raised significant questions.

Byju's lenders, in their legal action against Morton and Camshaft, highlight the lack of rationale behind funnelling huge sums to Morton, particularly given his limited experience and the apparent absence of credible business operations at Camshaft.

Describing Morton, who is in his mid-twenties, as lacking the requisite qualifications to manage a hedge fund, lenders note the opacity surrounding Camshaft's activities, revealing its primary business address to be an International House of Pancakes in Miami, casting doubt on its legitimacy.

Byju's, once a pinnacle of success in the ed-tech sector with a valuation of $22 billion under its former parent company, Think & Learn Private Ltd, now finds itself embroiled in this financial complication.