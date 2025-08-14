Google to invest $9 billion in Oklahoma to boost AI and cloud infrastructure

Alphabet’s Google announced on August 13 that it will pour an additional $9 billion into Oklahoma over the next two years to expand its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, underscoring the intensifying race among Big Tech companies to dominate the rapidly growing AI market. The investment will fund the construction of a new data centre campus in Stillwater and the expansion of its existing facility in Pryor, positioning Oklahoma as a key hub in Google’s US AI and cloud operations. Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai called the communities “vital engines of the internet and American innovation.”

Google said part of the $9 billion is included in its 2025 capital expenditure plan—recently raised from $75 billion to about $85 billion—while the remainder is slated for future projects. The spending aligns with broader industry trends, as rivals including Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple ramp up their own data centre and AI investments in response to booming demand for generative AI and advanced computing services.

Building capacity and talent for AI

Alongside infrastructure expansion, Google is committing $1 billion toward AI education and workforce development in the United States. The initiative will provide free Google Career Certificates and AI training courses, targeting higher education institutions, nonprofits, and workforce programmes. More than 100 universities have already joined the programme, including large public systems such as Texas A&M University and the University of North Carolina.

Google is also partnering with the Electrical Training ALLIANCE to increase Oklahoma’s electrical workforce pipeline by 135 per cent, ensuring the state has the skilled labour required to support its growing tech infrastructure. This education push follows similar moves by OpenAI, Anthropic, and Amazon, which are also investing in AI literacy to meet the sector’s talent demands.

Onshoring momentum and national tech ambitions

Google’s expansion comes amid a broader wave of US onshoring initiatives encouraged by US President Donald Trump’s administration. Recent policy shifts have spurred major technology companies, including Micron, Nvidia, and CoreWeave, to boost domestic AI infrastructure. Apple, for instance, announced plans last week to invest $600 billion in the US over four years.

By investing in both physical infrastructure and human capital, Google aims to solidify America’s leadership in AI development and cloud services while strengthening supply chain resilience in critical technology sectors.

Construction on Google’s new Stillwater campus and Pryor expansion is expected to continue through 2027-2028. Once completed, the facilities will significantly increase the company’s AI and cloud computing capacity, supporting services that power search, productivity tools, and enterprise AI applications. Pichai said the initiative reflects Google’s “long-term commitment to US innovation”, adding that Oklahoma’s role in the company’s network will be “central to delivering the next generation of AI-powered tools to users and businesses worldwide”.