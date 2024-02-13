Google commits 25 million euros to empower AI skills across Europe

In a bid to foster AI literacy and skills development in Europe, Google has announced a pledge of 25 million euros ($26.98 million).

This is based on a Reuters report.

This initiative aims to empower individuals across the continent to harness the potential of artificial intelligence for personal and professional growth.

The tech giant unveiled its funding commitment on Monday, inviting applications from social enterprises and nonprofits dedicated to delivering targeted training to underserved communities.

Adrian Brown, executive director of the Centre for Public Impact, emphasised the significance of this program in addressing potential inequalities arising from AI advancements.

"Research shows that the benefits of AI could exacerbate existing inequalities — especially in terms of economic security and employment," Reuters quoted Brown as saying.

He further highlighted the program's goal of ensuring equitable access to AI education and opportunities, thereby preventing anyone from being left behind.

Google's initiative extends beyond financial support, as the company plans to establish "growth academies" to assist businesses in leveraging AI to scale their operations.

Additionally, Google has expanded its collection of free online AI training courses, now available in 18 languages.

Last month, Google unveiled plans to invest $1 billion in constructing a data centre just outside London, in response to the growing demand for internet services in the region.

The data centre, situated on a 33-acre site acquired by Google in 2020, will be located in Waltham Cross, approximately 15 miles north of central London.

The announcement of Google's investment in AI education and infrastructure comes amid increasing recognition of the transformative potential of artificial intelligence across various sectors.