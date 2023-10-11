Google CEO Sundar Pichai addresses employees working in Israel amidst conflict 

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifies, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reached out to reassure and provide updates to the company's employees in Israel. Pichai expressed deep concern about the distressing attacks on civilians in Israel and the heightened conflict that has ensued. The Times of India quoted an internal email, where he said, "I’m sure by now you’ve all seen the news of the terrible attacks on civilians in Israel, and the escalated conflict now underway."

Google, which maintains two offices in Israel and employs over 2,000 individuals in the region, has taken immediate steps to ensure the safety of its employees. In the email, as reported by The Times of India, Pichai emphasised that their foremost concern was the safety and well-being of all Google employees in the region. He also noted that they had identified other employees who were en route to that location.

Google's Global Security and Resilience Services (GSRS) team is actively involved in conducting safety checks to locate and safeguard every employee. Pichai mentioned that they had spent the day connecting with most of them, but he added that it would take some time to reach everyone.

The email was conveyed to all Google employees shortly after the Hamas attacks. The situation in Israel has prompted Google to take swift and decisive measures to protect its employees.

What are other companies doing?

The situation in Israel has prompted various companies with a substantial presence in the region to take similar actions to safeguard their employees and their families.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is closely monitoring the evolving situation and prioritising the well-being of its employees and their families in Israel. The report quoted an unnamed executive from TCS as saying, "We are monitoring the situation and have been in contact with HR officials there. We are actively assisting with their safety, including employees from India and their families."

In a parallel development, Gautam Adani's company, Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, which just purchased Israel's Haifa port, released a statement assuring stakeholders that their commercial operations will remain safe in the wake of the recent Hamas attack and the accompanying fighting. The corporation emphasised the significance of employee safety in such turbulent times by confirming that all of its employees are safe and accounted for.