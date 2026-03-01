/Gold reserve-backed currencies: Why the Swiss Franc holds firm while the pound slides — What it means for INR

Currencies are indicators of power, policy, and prudence, and over time they reflect a nation’s ascent or decline. Analysts who scrutinised exchange rate trends for two centuries pointed out that as the United Kingdom’s economic influence waned, the pound also steadily lost ground. Meanwhile, the Swiss franc appreciated as the country maintained neutrality and fiscal discipline and adopted a cautious strategy for reserves. India, however, is at a distinct point in its trajectory. Economists say the rupee’s long-term strength will depend on the consistency and strength of its economic fundamentals and not just on its gold holdings.

Researcher and author Costa Vayenas, in his book ‘The Swiss Franc, from 1798 to 2055’, chronicles the evolution of the Swiss franc from its beginning and explores interesting angles like the relationship between gold reserves and currency strength.

Over two centuries, currencies have served as the barometers of trust. Dr. Vayenas’s study highlights that the United Kingdom’s pound dominated global trade routes during the 19th century.

That era of the pound’s unquestioned supremacy is over. In contrast, Switzerland’s franc has steadily proved to be one of the safest currencies worldwide.

Analysts contend that the real issue is not just exchange rate movements, but what helps a currency hold ground in times of global uncertainty, and more often than not, the answer is gold.

Why do gold-heavy currencies command trust

Figures from central bank disclosures and the World Gold Council reveal a consistent trend: nations that hold larger gold reserves relative to the size of their economies command a stronger currency credibility.

Switzerland is frequently mentioned in research for this very reason. It ranks among the top countries globally in gold reserves per capita. Historically, the Swiss National Bank maintained substantial gold backing relative to the currency in circulation. The gold reserves do not automatically ensure currency strength, but they do send a strong message: that the currency is supported by tangible assets rather than just economic sentiment.

In contrast, currencies with relatively limited reserves or those burdened by persistent fiscal and trade deficits often come under strain during global turbulence. Gold alone does not guarantee resilience, but it reinforces credibility, which, over time, sustains value.

Safe-haven currencies: Why the Swiss Franc stands out

When markets witness turbulence, investor behaviour follows a familiar pattern: trim the risk and shift capital toward perceived safety. Evidence from the 2008 financial crisis, the pandemic years, and recent geopolitical strains shows consistent inflows into Swiss assets, including its currency.

Currency experts say Switzerland’s franc draws strength from three strong bases: political neutrality, fiscal discipline, and substantial gold reserves.

Investors trust Switzerland’s conservative policymaking and prudent balance sheet management, and hence, even alongside the United States dollar, the Swiss franc attracts demand whenever Europe is under stress.

Safe-haven status is not just a branding exercise, but it shapes up gradually over decades of consistency.

India’s position: Strong gold holdings, different economic priorities

India ranks among the world’s largest official gold holders in absolute terms, and Reserve Bank of India data shows that the central bank has steadily raised its gold reserves over the past decade as part of diversification efforts.

However, when measured per capita and relative to currency in circulation, India’s gold backing remains below that of Switzerland.

Does that fully explain rupee volatility?

Economists suggest the Indian rupee is also influenced by structural factors such as current account trends, dependence on oil imports, foreign capital flows, and overall growth momentum.