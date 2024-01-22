Global hedge funds reap record profits in 2023, outpacing a turbulent market

The world's top hedge funds delivered a resounding comeback in 2023, generating $67 billion for investors – three times their haul in 2022. This windfall marks a sharp turnaround from the market turbulence of the previous year. According to data released by LCH Investments and cited by Reuters, activist TCI Fund Management emerged as the leader, setting an impressive pace for the industry.

Bridgewater Associates, founded by billionaire Ray Dalio, and Caxton were the only two firms among the top 20 whose funds posted losses. However, it is essential to highlight that the ranking excludes some of Bridgewater's funds, like All Weather, which follows broader market moves and showed a robust 10.6% gain in 2023. Overall, the top 20 hedge funds achieved an average return of 10.5%, significantly outperforming the industry's 6.4% average.

Citadel, Millennium Management, and D. E. Shaw emerged as the top three hedge funds by lifetime gains. Despite representing only 4.6% of the industry's assets under management, these three firms generated 38.3% of the entire industry's returns over the past three years. Multi-strategy hedge funds are known for using leverage to enhance returns. Their ability to attract top talent, supported by a fee structure covering most operational costs, has been a key factor in their success.

In a noteworthy comeback, William Ackman's Pershing Square, an activist fund, re-entered the rankings for the first time since 2015, securing the 20th position for 2023. The fund generated $18.8 billion for investors since 2004, delivering a remarkable 26.7% return in the past year, surpassing broader stock market gains.

Market rebound and resilience

The strong performance in 2023 marked a significant rebound for the hedge fund industry after a challenging 2022. During the previous year, market turbulence ignited by the war in Ukraine and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes led to losses for at least eight of the top 20 hedge funds.