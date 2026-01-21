From MoUs to mega plans: Maharashtra’s Davos run continues

Davos Week is in full swing in Switzerland, and Maharashtra isn’t just shaking hands — it’s closing deals and firming up some major plans. After a blockbuster opening day at the World Economic Forum, the state’s delegation returned to packed meeting rooms, more handshakes and fresh investment conversations, signalling that the momentum is very much intact.

On the first day, Maharashtra announced investment commitments worth around Rs 14.5 lakh crore. Led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra has been in full pitch mode — selling its growth story, industrial muscle and long-term stability to global investors who are scanning Asia for their next big bet.

Officials say while Day 1 was about big headline numbers, Day 2 focused on deepening commitments and widening the net. One of the key takeaways from the second day was the growing interest in non-metro Maharashtra. A major steel expansion in Gadchiroli stood out, with Surjagad Ispat stepping up its investment plans and doubling down on production capacity.

For the state, this wasn’t just another MoU — it was a signal that investors are finally looking beyond Mumbai and Pune, towards resource-rich but underdeveloped districts. One of the standout developments was Maharashtra’s unveiling of the first city of its ambitious “Third Mumbai” project — Raigad–Pen.

This new business district is being pitched like a next-generation urban hub, similar to Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), with plans to attract high-paying jobs and big global investors. The day also saw intense discussions around technology, innovation and knowledge partnerships. Instead of only chasing capital, Maharashtra pitched itself as a destination for collaboration — from advanced manufacturing and data centres to clean energy and research ecosystems. Meetings with global universities and technology leaders were aimed at bringing ideas, talent and problem-solving skills back to the state, not just money.

Fadnavis repeatedly stressed that Davos is not about quick wins. “These are long-term relationships,” officials said, adding that many of the deals announced will unfold over the next decade, creating jobs and supply chains along the way. The focus, they insist, is on investments that actually land on the ground — not just sign on paper.