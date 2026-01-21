/'Substantially larger gifts': US Ambassador to Singapore faces backlash over fundraising for July 4 celebrations

The US ambassador to Singapore, Anjani Sinha, has faced criticism in the city-state for demanding companies to provide “substantially larger” financial support as the embassy plans for its July 4 celebrations of the 250 years of American Independence. However, such fundraising is a routine part of Washington’s diplomatic activities each year.

The request was made in a letter sent to members of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Singapore, which represents international companies looking to establish or expand operations in Southeast Asia. According to its website, AmCham Singapore counts more than 6,000 members across over 650 companies.

In response to queries, a spokesperson for the US Embassy in Singapore told the Straits Times on Jan 20, “We plan to host a July 4 celebration befitting the day America celebrates as the most important milestone in our country’s history – 250 years of American Independence. We’re asking our private sector partners to support the event, just as every American embassy around the world does every year for Independence Day.”

Embassy called the celebrations a ‘momentous occasion’

In a letter, dated Jan 8, the US Embassy in Singapore called on businesses to partner with it and make a financial contribution towards the planned celebrations of the embassy for upcoming events, describing it as a “momentous occasion”.

Signed by Ambassador Sinha, the letter highlighted two milestones: the 250th anniversary of US independence and the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the United States and Singapore, to be marked on April 4. It also stated that marking the 250th milestone is a “major” White House priority, and Singapore’s celebration is “part of that broader effort”.

In the letter, Dr Sinha said, “Throughout 2026, we plan to celebrate these milestones with our friends in Singapore to honour the partnership between our two nations. Our celebration will depend on the generosity of American and Singaporean businesses. Your partnership and financial contributions will help us honour the history we are proud to share and inspire us to look to future opportunities. Given the unique historical significance of this year, we are encouraging our partners to consider substantially larger gifts than in previous years in support of our 250th anniversary.”