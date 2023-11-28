Financial creativity or regulatory concerns? The unveiling of Banks' strategies in credit risk transfer

In a strategic move earlier this fall, Morgan Stanley executed a $300 million risk transfer deal, obtaining protection against potential losses on loans. The deal, undisclosed until now and quoted by Reuters, involves issuing credit-linked notes, essentially serving as insurance for the bank.

The move allows Morgan Stanley to optimise its capital allocation by transferring the associated risks to investors, reducing the capital required to cover potential loan losses. Morgan Stanley and Blackstone have yet to reply to this.

This transaction is part of a broader trend where U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Merchants Bank of Indiana, and U.S. Bancorp, explore various credit risk transfer transactions following a crisis in the sector earlier this year. The objective is to meet stringent capital requirements more efficiently, ensuring the profitability of key businesses.

Reuters quoted Jill Cetina, Associate Managing Director at Moody's, who emphasised the need for transparent disclosure in regulatory filings to address potential risks.

While these deals provide banks with the means to maintain profitable operations, they are not without risks. The involvement of lightly regulated entities, such as hedge funds, in these transactions shifts risks to the shadow banking sector. This lack of transparency raises concerns about regulators' ability to comprehend potential dangers within the financial system.

Reuters quoted Fed Vice Chair for Supervision, Michael Barr, who highlighted the need for careful monitoring and setting transaction limits to prevent misuse.

The surge in interest in these credit risk transfer transactions follows the proposal of tougher capital requirements by regulators. Banks are exploring these deals as an alternative to selling loan portfolios or businesses, allowing them to optimise existing assets amid challenging market conditions.

Reuters quoted Missy Dolski, Global Head of Capital Markets at Varde Partners, who noted that banks are actively assessing their loan books to identify optimisation opportunities.

Notably, U.S. banks are exploring different structures for these transactions. Apollo's ATLAS expects U.S. banks to issue credit-linked notes for around $100 billion of assets in the next 12 months, potentially freeing up nearly $15 billion in equity capital. Investors participating in these transactions can expect 8% to 15% yields.

Reuters quoted Jon-Claude Zucconi, Head of Tactical Situations at Apollo's ATLAS, who anticipated a significant increase in credit risk transfer deals.

The Federal Reserve, while approving these transactions, remains vigilant, imposing limits on size and closely monitoring their impact. If these transactions prove effective, they could become more widespread, but any emerging risks may lead to restrictions on their use for capital mitigation.

Reuters quoted Fed Vice Chair for Supervision, Michael Barr, who emphasised a cautious approach based on the performance of these transactions.

In contrast to the European model of transferring loans to off-balance sheet entities, U.S. banks like Morgan Stanley are opting to keep the loans on their balance sheets while using credit-linked notes. This approach provides a distinctive structure, potentially simplifying the process compared to the European synthetic credit-linked notes.

Reuters quoted Jed Miller, a Partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, who noted that structured transactions like Morgan Stanley's may involve retaining proceeds on deposit for the trade's duration.

Other banks, like Merchants Bank, have embraced synthetic credit-linked notes, selling the riskiest tranches of loan portfolios to investors. JPMorgan executed one of the largest transactions, placing synthetic credit-linked notes worth $2.5 billion with investors, referencing a pool of mortgages and loans totalling about $20 billion.

Reuters quoted Deborah Staudinger, Banking and Loan Finance Partner at Hogan Lovells, who highlighted the consideration of insurance deals to lower risks on single loans or portfolios.

