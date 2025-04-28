American consumers are starting to feel the sting of an escalating trade war. Ahead of sweeping new tariffs targeting small Chinese shipments, fast fashion giant Shein Group Ltd has raised US prices of its products from dresses to kitchenware.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg news, Shein increased prices sharply across multiple categories on April 25, with beauty and health products seeing the most dramatic spikes—an average 51 per cent surge compared to the day before. Homeware, kitchen and toy products prices jumped by 30 per cent, led by a massive 377 per cent increase in the price of a 10-piece set of kitchen towels. For women’s clothing, the rise was 8 per cent.

The timing is no coincidence. Starting May 2, the US government will dismantle the “de minimis” exemption, which previously allowed goods valued under $800 to enter tariff-free from China and Hong Kong. In its place comes a 120 per cent tariff, plus new postal fees that will ratchet up again in June.

The End of the $5 T-Shirt Era?