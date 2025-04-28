American consumers are starting to feel the sting of an escalating trade war. Ahead of sweeping new tariffs targeting small Chinese shipments, fast fashion giant Shein Group Ltd has raised US prices of its products from dresses to kitchenware.
According to data compiled by Bloomberg news, Shein increased prices sharply across multiple categories on April 25, with beauty and health products seeing the most dramatic spikes—an average 51 per cent surge compared to the day before. Homeware, kitchen and toy products prices jumped by 30 per cent, led by a massive 377 per cent increase in the price of a 10-piece set of kitchen towels. For women’s clothing, the rise was 8 per cent.
The timing is no coincidence. Starting May 2, the US government will dismantle the “de minimis” exemption, which previously allowed goods valued under $800 to enter tariff-free from China and Hong Kong. In its place comes a 120 per cent tariff, plus new postal fees that will ratchet up again in June.
The End of the $5 T-Shirt Era?
For years, online marketplaces like Shein and Temu built booming American businesses by exploiting the de minimis loophole, offering low-cost goods shipped directly from Chinese factories. That model is now under threat.
Bloomberg’s report highlights how fast Chinese platforms are reacting: Shein’s overall US prices climbed about 10% between April 24 and 26, based on a sample shopping cart of 50 popular items. Notably, 30 of those 50 items saw double-digit price hikes in just two days. Seven products were delisted entirely from the US website, possibly to dodge tariff exposure.
Meanwhile, Shein’s UK pricing remained stable, suggesting that the company’s US hikes are directly linked to the incoming trade barriers rather than broader global cost pressures.
Manufacturers Pivot, Consumers Scramble
Chinese retailers are scrambling to adapt. Earlier this year, Shein reportedly encouraged suppliers to expand production into Vietnam to sidestep American duties, while Temu experimented with “half-custody” logistics, moving bulk goods into US warehouses to avoid higher postal charges.
Consumers, on their part, have rushed to buy before prices rise further. Bloomberg data shows both Shein and Temu recorded a spike in US sales during March and early April, with shoppers stocking up on everything from beauty kits to kitchen appliances.
Political and Economic Flashpoints Ahead
The developments also challenge political narratives on inflation. Just last week, former President Donald Trump declared that inflation was “virtually nonexistent” due to falling energy and grocery prices. Yet the reality at the checkout counter may tell a different story.
As the new tariffs take effect, more American retailers could be forced to pass rising costs onto consumers, deepening economic anxiety in an election year. For now, Shein’s price adjustments offer a glimpse of what could soon become a broader trend: an end to the era of ultra-cheap Chinese imports in the US market.