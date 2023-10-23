ECB initiates two-year preparation phase for digital euro: Report

The European Central Bank (ECB) has made a significant attempt towards introducing a digital version of the euro, a move that aims to provide secure and free electronic payment options for citizens across the Eurozone. The ECB has officially announced that a two-year "preparation phase" for the digital euro will commence on November 1.

During this period, the ECB will finalise regulations, select private-sector partners, and engage in testing and experimentation, paving the way for potential issuance and rollout of the digital currency in the future.

While this announcement marks the initial steps in a multi-year project, it sets the ECB ahead of other central banks from the Group of Seven (G7) nations and may serve as a blueprint for others to follow. Several Caribbean countries and Nigeria have already launched digital currencies, while China and Sweden have conducted pilot projects in this realm. In contrast, central banks like the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Canada have displayed more cautious approaches towards such initiatives.

The digital euro, once implemented, will function much like any online wallet or bank account, with the distinctive feature of being free to use and backed by the ECB, ensuring its safety. Nonetheless, the project faces criticism from various quarters, including bankers, regulators, some academics, the European Union’s privacy watchdog, and specific consumer groups. Their concerns revolve around the fear that digital currency might drain deposits from the commercial sector and offer limited improvements compared to existing accounts. Reuters cited Markus Ferber, a German member of the European Parliament, who remarked that the ECB has yet to effectively communicate the added value of the digital euro.

To address apprehensions regarding the impact on commercial banks, the ECB intends to place a cap on individual ownership of digital euros, likely around 3,000 euros. The ECB views the digital euro as a means to introduce competition into the payment market, which is currently dominated by U.S. credit card companies.

Similar to physical cash, digital euros will allow users to make small offline payments in close proximity to recipients, and the ECB emphasises that it will not retain transaction data. The digital euro will be distributed by the ECB, commercial banks, and digital wallet providers, but it will be accessible only to residents of the Eurozone and its overseas citizens, addressing concerns about adoption in countries with weaker local currencies.

The push for digital currencies among central banks is gaining momentum. Central banks representing a fifth of the world's population are expected to introduce their own digital currencies within the next three years, according to a survey by the Bank for International Settlements. While such projects began to gain prominence in 2019, the rise of stablecoins, crypto tokens backed to some extent by traditional currencies, has rejuvenated the momentum of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

(With inputs from Reuters)