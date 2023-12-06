China's visa-free initiative sparks surge in tourism: Report

China's foreign ministry announced on Tuesday that its newly implemented visa-free travel policy has successfully boosted tourism, streamlining the process for visitors from several European countries and Malaysia.

During a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin highlighted the positive impact of the policy, stating, "Going forward, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to adjust visa policies to create more favourable conditions and further facilitate cross-border travel."

The visa-free policy, which came into effect on December 1, covers countries such as France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia.

According to immigration data cited by the ministry, nearly 7,000 travellers, out of nearly 18,000 travellers, who entered China in the first three days of December belonged to these countries.

Wang emphasised the convenience it offers, making travel easier for tourists. The daily average tourist numbers from the covered countries witnessed a 39 per cent increase in the initial three days of December compared to the last day of November.

Germany's ambassador to China expressed hope that these measures would be extended to all European Union members.

Revisiting the visa-free travel policy

China’s visa-free trade policy, announced in late November is an attempt to spur post-pandemic tourism.

The second-largest economy has temporarily waived off the requirement for visas for residents of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia to enter the second-largest economy in the world.

Citizens of certain nations who enter China for business, tourism, visiting family and friends, or transiting for fewer than 15 days will not require a visa if they enter between December 1 and November 30 next year.

After three years of strict COVID-19 regulations that essentially closed its borders, China is trying to revitalise its tourism sector, including the resumption of foreign flight routes.

(With inputs from Reuters)