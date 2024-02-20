Capital One to acquire Discover Financial in $35.3 billion all-stock deal, creating payment giant

In a significant move set to reshape the financial landscape, Capital One, backed by Warren Buffett, has announced plans to acquire Discover Financial Services in a landmark all-stock transaction valued at $35.3 billion.

The merger aims to create a formidable global payments entity, positioning the combined company as the sixth-largest bank by assets in the United States and a major player in the credit card market.

The deal, subject to rigorous antitrust scrutiny, highlights Capital One's strategic expansion ambitions and its endeavour to bolster competitiveness in the payments domain.

With Discover's extensive network spanning 200 countries and territories, the acquisition presents an opportunity for Capital One to enhance its global footprint and vie with industry giants such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express.

Highlighting the rationale behind the acquisition, the companies emphasised the necessity of scale and investment to fortify the Discover network's competitiveness.

As part of the transaction, Discover shareholders are set to receive 1.0192 Capital One shares for each Discover share.

Upon completion, Capital One shareholders will hold a 60 per cent stake in the combined entity.

Anticipating regulatory approval in late 2024 or early 2025, Capital One acknowledged the heightened scrutiny expected from regulators, particularly in light of President Joe Biden's administration's focus on bolstering competition across sectors.

Analysts predict significant pushback and regulatory scrutiny, citing the deal's implications for market concentration and systemic risk.

The Biden administration's executive order aimed at promoting competition underscores the regulatory landscape's evolving dynamics.

The proposed merger also comes amid increased regulatory focus on credit card fees and competition concerns in the US credit card market.

Led by merger sceptic Rohit Chopra, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has flagged issues pertaining to credit card fees and rates, signalling potential regulatory headwinds for the combined entity.

Analysts anticipate a Justice Department investigation, focusing on market positions and barriers to entry for new entrants.

While Capital One and Discover navigate regulatory complexities, both companies have encountered supervisory challenges in recent times.

Discover's regulatory review over misclassified credit card accounts and its consent order with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp underscore supervisory concerns, albeit with potential resolution paths.

Despite profitability declines in the fourth quarter attributed to rising interest rates and increased provisions for bad loans, both companies remain poised to address regulatory hurdles and pursue strategic growth initiatives.