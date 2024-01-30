LIVE TV
Business Jargon Buster: Budget edition 

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 09:03 AM IST
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India logo, as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2021. Photograph:(Reuters)
An A-Z of budgetary terms, explained in layman’s language. 

A: 

Allocation: Amount of money set aside for specific programs or sectors. 

Ayushman Bharat Yojana (ABY): Government health insurance scheme for low-income households. 

Agriculture credit target: Annual target for loans provided to farmers by banks. 

B: 

Balanced Budget Act (BBA): Legislation setting fiscal deficit targets for the government. 

Banking sector: Financial institutions accepting deposits and providing loans. 

Bharat Net (BNET): Government scheme to provide broadband connectivity to villages. 

C: 

Capital expenditure (capex): Government spending on infrastructure and assets. 

Central Plan Expenditure: A part of the budget that is allocated to specific economic and social development programs. 

D: 

Direct benefits transfer (DBT): A scheme to transfer subsidies directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts. 

Direct taxes: Taxes levied directly on individuals and businesses, like income tax or corporate tax. 

Deficit: The gap between government income and expenditure. 

E: 

Excise duty: Tax levied on goods produced domestically. 

Economic Survey: Annual report published by the Ministry of Finance before the Budget presentation. 

Expenditure Budget: Document detailing the government's planned spending for the year. 

F: 

Fiscal deficit: Difference between total government spending and total non-borrowed revenue. 

Food Security Act (FSA): Law guaranteeing subsidized food grains to millions of people. 

Finance Act: Legislation passed by Parliament to implement the Budget proposals. 

G: 

Goods and Services Tax (GST): Indirect tax applied to most goods and services in India. 

Grants: Financial assistance provided by the government to individuals, institutions, or states. 

Green Climate Fund (GCF): International fund to support developing countries in climate action. 

H: 

Human Development Index (HDI): Measure of a country's progress in health, education, and living standards. 

Housing for All: Urban and rural housing schemes for low-income groups. 

I: 

Indirect taxes: Taxes levied on goods and services at various stages of production and distribution, like GST. 

Interest rates: Rates charged by banks for loans or paid on investments. 

J: 

Jan Dhan Yojana: Financial inclusion scheme providing bank accounts to all households. 

Job creation: Number of new jobs created in the economy during a specific period. 

K: 

Kisan Credit Card (KCC): Government scheme providing credit to farmers at subsidized interest rates. 

Krishi Vikas Yojana (KVK): Scheme to provide agricultural extension services to farmers. 

L: 

Local Area Development (LAD) funds: Funds allocated to MPs for development projects in their constituencies. 

MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act): Scheme guaranteeing 100 days of work per year to rural adults. 

M: 

Manufacturing sector: Industry involved in the production of goods. 

Monetary policy: Government policies influencing the money supply and interest rates. 

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs): Sector comprising small businesses contributing to the economy. 

N: 

Net Domestic Product (NDP): Value of all final goods and services produced within a country's borders in a given year. 

Non-tax revenue: Government income from sources other than taxes, like dividends or fees. 

O: 

Off-budget financing: Government financial activities not included in the official budget. 

Open Government Platform (OGP): Initiative promoting transparency and citizen participation in government. 

P: 

Plan versus non-plan expenditure: Categorisation of spending based on whether it contributes to development plans. 

Public debt: Total amount of money owed by the government to creditors. 

Q: 

Quasi-expenditure: Expenses not directly reflected in the budget but incurred through government guarantees or loans. 

R: 

Revenue deficit: The difference between the government's non-tax revenue and its non-debt expenditure. 

S: 

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA): Government scheme for achieving universal elementary education. 

Samagra Shiksha: Scheme for holistic development of school education. 

Subsidies: Financial assistance provided by the government to producers or consumers to reduce the price of goods or services. 

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Global goals for environmental, economic, and social development. 

T: 

Tax incentives: Special tax benefits offered by the government to encourage certain activities. 

Tariff: Tax levied on imported goods. 

Transparency: Openness and accountability in government policies and spending. 

U: 

Union Budget: Annual statement of the government's finances including income, expenditure, and deficit. 

Urban development: Government programs aimed at improving infrastructure and services in cities. 

V: 

Value Added Tax (VAT): Indirect tax levied on the added value of goods and services at each stage of production and distribution (predecessor to GST). 

Village Health and Sanitation Scheme (VHSN): Program to improve public health and sanitation in rural areas. 

W: 

Women empowerment: Government initiatives to improve women's social and economic status. 

X: 

X-Factor: Unforeseen events or changes that might impact the budget projections. 

Y: 

Youth development: Government programs aimed at developing the skills and opportunities for young people. 

Z: 

Zero-based budgeting: Approach where each expense needs to be justified from scratch, rather than simply rolling over previous allocations. 