Business Jargon Buster: Budget edition 

An A-Z of budgetary terms, explained in layman’s language.

A:

Allocation: Amount of money set aside for specific programs or sectors.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana (ABY): Government health insurance scheme for low-income households.

Agriculture credit target: Annual target for loans provided to farmers by banks.

B:

Balanced Budget Act (BBA): Legislation setting fiscal deficit targets for the government.

Banking sector: Financial institutions accepting deposits and providing loans.

Bharat Net (BNET): Government scheme to provide broadband connectivity to villages.

C:

Capital expenditure (capex): Government spending on infrastructure and assets.

Central Plan Expenditure: A part of the budget that is allocated to specific economic and social development programs.

D:

Direct benefits transfer (DBT): A scheme to transfer subsidies directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Direct taxes: Taxes levied directly on individuals and businesses, like income tax or corporate tax.

Deficit: The gap between government income and expenditure.

E:

Excise duty: Tax levied on goods produced domestically.

Economic Survey: Annual report published by the Ministry of Finance before the Budget presentation.

Expenditure Budget: Document detailing the government's planned spending for the year.

F:

Fiscal deficit: Difference between total government spending and total non-borrowed revenue.

Food Security Act (FSA): Law guaranteeing subsidized food grains to millions of people.

Finance Act: Legislation passed by Parliament to implement the Budget proposals.

G:

Goods and Services Tax (GST): Indirect tax applied to most goods and services in India.

Grants: Financial assistance provided by the government to individuals, institutions, or states.

Green Climate Fund (GCF): International fund to support developing countries in climate action.

H:

Human Development Index (HDI): Measure of a country's progress in health, education, and living standards.

Housing for All: Urban and rural housing schemes for low-income groups.

I:

Indirect taxes: Taxes levied on goods and services at various stages of production and distribution, like GST.

Interest rates: Rates charged by banks for loans or paid on investments.

J:

Jan Dhan Yojana: Financial inclusion scheme providing bank accounts to all households.

Job creation: Number of new jobs created in the economy during a specific period.

K:

Kisan Credit Card (KCC): Government scheme providing credit to farmers at subsidized interest rates.

Krishi Vikas Yojana (KVK): Scheme to provide agricultural extension services to farmers.

L:

Local Area Development (LAD) funds: Funds allocated to MPs for development projects in their constituencies.

MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act): Scheme guaranteeing 100 days of work per year to rural adults.

M:

Manufacturing sector: Industry involved in the production of goods.

Monetary policy: Government policies influencing the money supply and interest rates.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs): Sector comprising small businesses contributing to the economy.

N:

Net Domestic Product (NDP): Value of all final goods and services produced within a country's borders in a given year.

Non-tax revenue: Government income from sources other than taxes, like dividends or fees.

O:

Off-budget financing: Government financial activities not included in the official budget.

Open Government Platform (OGP): Initiative promoting transparency and citizen participation in government.

P:

Plan versus non-plan expenditure: Categorisation of spending based on whether it contributes to development plans.

Public debt: Total amount of money owed by the government to creditors.

Q:

Quasi-expenditure: Expenses not directly reflected in the budget but incurred through government guarantees or loans.

R:

Revenue deficit: The difference between the government's non-tax revenue and its non-debt expenditure.

S:

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA): Government scheme for achieving universal elementary education.

Samagra Shiksha: Scheme for holistic development of school education.

Subsidies: Financial assistance provided by the government to producers or consumers to reduce the price of goods or services.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Global goals for environmental, economic, and social development.

T:

Tax incentives: Special tax benefits offered by the government to encourage certain activities.

Tariff: Tax levied on imported goods.

Transparency: Openness and accountability in government policies and spending.

U:

Union Budget: Annual statement of the government's finances including income, expenditure, and deficit.

Urban development: Government programs aimed at improving infrastructure and services in cities.

V:

Value Added Tax (VAT): Indirect tax levied on the added value of goods and services at each stage of production and distribution (predecessor to GST).

Village Health and Sanitation Scheme (VHSN): Program to improve public health and sanitation in rural areas.

W:

Women empowerment: Government initiatives to improve women's social and economic status.

X:

X-Factor: Unforeseen events or changes that might impact the budget projections.

Y:

Youth development: Government programs aimed at developing the skills and opportunities for young people.

Z: