Business Jargon Buster: Budget edition
Story highlights
An A-Z of budgetary terms, explained in layman’s language.
An A-Z of budgetary terms, explained in layman’s language.
A:
Allocation: Amount of money set aside for specific programs or sectors.
Ayushman Bharat Yojana (ABY): Government health insurance scheme for low-income households.
Agriculture credit target: Annual target for loans provided to farmers by banks.
B:
Balanced Budget Act (BBA): Legislation setting fiscal deficit targets for the government.
Banking sector: Financial institutions accepting deposits and providing loans.
Bharat Net (BNET): Government scheme to provide broadband connectivity to villages.
C:
Capital expenditure (capex): Government spending on infrastructure and assets.
Central Plan Expenditure: A part of the budget that is allocated to specific economic and social development programs.
D:
Direct benefits transfer (DBT): A scheme to transfer subsidies directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts.
Direct taxes: Taxes levied directly on individuals and businesses, like income tax or corporate tax.
Deficit: The gap between government income and expenditure.
E:
Excise duty: Tax levied on goods produced domestically.
Economic Survey: Annual report published by the Ministry of Finance before the Budget presentation.
Expenditure Budget: Document detailing the government's planned spending for the year.
F:
Fiscal deficit: Difference between total government spending and total non-borrowed revenue.
Food Security Act (FSA): Law guaranteeing subsidized food grains to millions of people.
Finance Act: Legislation passed by Parliament to implement the Budget proposals.
G:
Goods and Services Tax (GST): Indirect tax applied to most goods and services in India.
Grants: Financial assistance provided by the government to individuals, institutions, or states.
Green Climate Fund (GCF): International fund to support developing countries in climate action.
H:
Human Development Index (HDI): Measure of a country's progress in health, education, and living standards.
Housing for All: Urban and rural housing schemes for low-income groups.
I:
Indirect taxes: Taxes levied on goods and services at various stages of production and distribution, like GST.
Interest rates: Rates charged by banks for loans or paid on investments.
J:
Jan Dhan Yojana: Financial inclusion scheme providing bank accounts to all households.
Job creation: Number of new jobs created in the economy during a specific period.
K:
Kisan Credit Card (KCC): Government scheme providing credit to farmers at subsidized interest rates.
Krishi Vikas Yojana (KVK): Scheme to provide agricultural extension services to farmers.
L:
Local Area Development (LAD) funds: Funds allocated to MPs for development projects in their constituencies.
MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act): Scheme guaranteeing 100 days of work per year to rural adults.
M:
Manufacturing sector: Industry involved in the production of goods.
Monetary policy: Government policies influencing the money supply and interest rates.
Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs): Sector comprising small businesses contributing to the economy.
N:
Net Domestic Product (NDP): Value of all final goods and services produced within a country's borders in a given year.
Non-tax revenue: Government income from sources other than taxes, like dividends or fees.
O:
Off-budget financing: Government financial activities not included in the official budget.
Open Government Platform (OGP): Initiative promoting transparency and citizen participation in government.
P:
Plan versus non-plan expenditure: Categorisation of spending based on whether it contributes to development plans.
Public debt: Total amount of money owed by the government to creditors.
Q:
Quasi-expenditure: Expenses not directly reflected in the budget but incurred through government guarantees or loans.
R:
Revenue deficit: The difference between the government's non-tax revenue and its non-debt expenditure.
S:
Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA): Government scheme for achieving universal elementary education.
Samagra Shiksha: Scheme for holistic development of school education.
Subsidies: Financial assistance provided by the government to producers or consumers to reduce the price of goods or services.
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Global goals for environmental, economic, and social development.
T:
Tax incentives: Special tax benefits offered by the government to encourage certain activities.
Tariff: Tax levied on imported goods.
Transparency: Openness and accountability in government policies and spending.
U:
Union Budget: Annual statement of the government's finances including income, expenditure, and deficit.
Urban development: Government programs aimed at improving infrastructure and services in cities.
V:
Value Added Tax (VAT): Indirect tax levied on the added value of goods and services at each stage of production and distribution (predecessor to GST).
Village Health and Sanitation Scheme (VHSN): Program to improve public health and sanitation in rural areas.
W:
Women empowerment: Government initiatives to improve women's social and economic status.
X:
X-Factor: Unforeseen events or changes that might impact the budget projections.
Y:
Youth development: Government programs aimed at developing the skills and opportunities for young people.
Z:
Zero-based budgeting: Approach where each expense needs to be justified from scratch, rather than simply rolling over previous allocations.