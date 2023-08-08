Aramco profits plunge 40% amid oil price tussle

A seismic shift in the energy landscape as Saudi Arabia's oil behemoth, Aramco, reveals a dramatic 40 percent drop in profits for the second quarter.

In its recent report, Aramco revealed a net profit of $30.07 billion for Q2, marking a sharp drop of almost 40 percent compared to the $48.4 billion registered in the same period the previous year.

The decline is attributed to lower crude oil prices and weakening margins in the refining and chemicals sectors. Aramco's plummeting profits align with broader industry trends, reflecting the ongoing turbulence in the oil sector.

Amin H. Nasser, President & CEO of Aramco, highlighted during an earnings call, "Despite prevailing global market volatility and economic uncertainties, the events of the first half of this year reaffirm our belief in the crucial need for continued investment in our industry. This investment is vital not only to ensure stable market supplies but also to facilitate a seamless transition towards cleaner energy."

This downward trend resonates across the financial performance of other energy giants like BP, ExxonMobil, Shell, and TotalEnergies, all grappling with diminished earnings due to the weight of weakened oil prices.

However, a survey sponsored by Aramco revealed that the second-quarter profit slightly exceeded expert predictions, reaching around $29.8 billion. A report submitted to the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, attributed the significant profit decline to the combination of reduced crude oil prices and weakening margins in the refining and chemicals sectors.

Aramco has announced a second-quarter dividend amounting to $18.8 billion, scheduled to be disbursed in the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, in alignment with the Company's 2021 Annual Report, Aramco distributed bonus shares to shareholders in Q2 2022 at a rate of one share for every ten shares owned.

Further enhancing its financial approach, Aramco is poised to initiate performance-linked dividends, with a projected payout of $9.87 billion anticipated for the third quarter. This will be based on the culmination of its full-year 2022 and first-half 2023 performance results.

Moreover, with increased pressure to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, these events will serve as a pivotal backdrop for discussions on sustainable energy strategies.

"But while there is a very real and present need to safeguard the security of energy supplies, climate goals remain critical, which is why Aramco is working to increase production from multiple energy sources, including oil and gas, renewables, and blue hydrogen," said CEO Nasser.

Additionally, the giant is taking steps to accelerate the development of lower-carbon solutions in the energy industry. On June 27, Aramco inaugurated the Aramco Research Center at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop innovative ways to enable a Circular Carbon Economy.