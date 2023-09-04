Amid cost-of-living crisis, travellers will pay 10 pc more for sustainable travel: Euromonitor report

Despite the cost-of-living crisis, nearly 80 per cent of travellers will spend at least 10 per cent more for sustainable travel arrangements, according to Euromonitor International research.

According to the Euromonitor report, Voice of the Consumer: Lifestyles Survey, 41 per cent of travellers are also willing to pay more than 30 per cent more for eco and adventure travel.

With a total of 17 top spots, Europe dominates the Sustainable Travel Index for 2023. Sweden continues to be at the top of the list, followed by Finland and Austria.

Apart from these European nations, Uruguay, a country in South America, has entered the top 20 for the first time, rising 15 spots from last year.

The Sustainable Travel Index enables countries to gauge their performance across key sustainability pillars to move from words to action. We bring the index results to life through case studies and provide a source of inspiration.

The two nations that have improved the most over the past five years are Egypt and the Maldives.

By developing resilient tourism, aided by its recovery from travel bans and the pandemic, and increasing average spend per arrival to improve value creation through tourism for the benefit of the local people, Egypt has outperformed other markets.

Melbourne tops the lists of sustainable cities

Melbourne has an ambitious target of achieving net zero emissions by 2040, placing it at the top of the sustainability pillar for Euromonitor’s Top City Destinations Index.

It is followed by the Spanish cities of Madrid and Seville, which are a part of the European Union’s Net Zero Cities project.

Melbourne has achieved a lot when it comes to sustainability, from greening streets and staging carbon-neutral events to retrofitting buildings to lower their carbon footprint and switch to renewable energy.

The top three tourist destinations in terms of sustainable tourism are Australia, Iceland, and New Zealand.

As long-haul destinations, Australia and New Zealand profit from the lengthy stays. New Zealand also leads the way in regenerative tourism, going beyond simple sustainability and trying to leave a beneficial legacy for future generations.