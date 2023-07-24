Adidas' Yeezy Frenzy: $565 million worth of shoes fly-off shelves

Sportswear giant Adidas garnered success in its latest online sales campaign for the unsold inventory of Yeezy shoes, with orders surpassing $565 million for the initial batch, Financial Times reported. The overwhelming demand, totaling 4 million pairs across May and June, exceeded the company's expectations, resulting in temporary supply shortages. However, this achievement comes amid an ongoing legal battle between Adidas and rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, over the alleged mishandling of a $100 million annual marketing fund. The dispute has led to arbitration, raising significant attention and speculation about the future of their former partnership.

The Yeezy Sales Triumph

Adidas received orders worth more than $565 million for its Yeezy shoes during the first phase of its online sales campaign. The extraordinary demand went contrary to the company's projections. The shoes, a result of Adidas' defunct partnership with rapper Kanye West, have maintained their popularity despite the dissolution of the collaboration in the previous year.

Dispute Over Marketing Funds

The legal feud between Adidas and Kanye West centers on a substantial $100 million annual marketing fund that Adidas had allocated to promote the Yeezy brand. Court documents indicate that Adidas transferred $75 million to two Yeezy bank accounts. However, Adidas alleges that the funds were misused by Kanye West and his associated companies for unauthorized purposes, contrary to the terms of their contract. The agreement specified that the marketing fund should remain separate from other funds, and any improper use would require reimbursement from Yeezy.

Kanye West's Usage of Marketing Funds

Kanye West's disclosure in a 2020 interview about directing $50 million from the Yeezy marketing funds towards his 'Sunday Service' gospel choir tour raised further scrutiny. He asserted that the tour did not require additional advertising expenditure, though he did not explicitly clarify the source of the funds. The court filings have redacted the specific definition of appropriate marketing purposes, leaving room for interpretation and intensifying the legal dispute.

Adidas' Attempt to Reclaim Funds

Adidas sought to freeze the funds in court in May to retrieve the disputed sum. Despite facing initial setbacks, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni expressed optimism that Adidas could recover the money through the ongoing arbitration process.

In May, Adidas made headlines when it announced its intention to sell Yeezy shoes and donate the proceeds to organisations working against anti-Semitism and racism. The decision came in the wake of Kanye West's past controversial remarks, after which Adidas has been on damage control.

Future Implications

The dispute resolution between Adidas and Kanye West will undoubtedly influence the trajectory of the Yeezy brand and Adidas' engagement in fashion and sportswear. The immense popularity of Yeezy shoes remains undiminished, and despite the legal challenges, the brand continues to be a significant player in the sneaker market. This can be verified with the recent sale.