The Mexican production of Nissan's Infiniti QX50 and QX55 SUVs now has no forthcoming U.S. customer orders due to President Trump's auto tariff implementation. After previously cutting production shifts at Smyrna, Nissan made a decision to keep both shifts running for Rogue SUV manufacturing instead.

Advertisment

Nissan decided to stop accepting U.S. orders for Mexican-built Infiniti SUVs at its COMPAS plant with Mercedes-Benz after the implementation of new 25% global car and truck tariffs. Nissan announced that building these models for other markets will proceed normally.

The Infiniti models exported from Mexico to the U.S. according to national Mexican statistical data maintain a primary export status suggesting minimal sales outside this region. The spokesperson for Nissan confirmed the models are distributed throughout markets including the Middle East and Canada but did not provide specific sales numbers.

Also Read | Nissan appoints Ivan Espinosa as new CEO amidst turnaround efforts

Advertisment

Trump's imposed tariffs demonstrate a major influence on automotive manufacturers who depend heavily on Mexico exports reaching the U.S. Companies face dire circumstances because they have an outdated vehicle portfolio without hybrid variants and are fighting for survival in the United States market.

Multiple profit forecast reductions coupled with "junk" debt rating status emerged from these challenges affecting Nissan. The arrival of CEO Ivan Espinosa has triggered plans to simplify Nissan's new car development procedures.

At the COMPAS plant the company produces both Infiniti SUVs alongside a production line which makes the Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV. The automotive industry experiences extensive implications due to U.S. trade tariffs which pushes companies towards strategic business repositioning.