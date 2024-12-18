TOKYO

Honda and Nissan are engaged in advanced discussions to significantly deepen their strategic ties, potentially including a full merger that could reshape the global automotive landscape. The proposed collaboration represents a critical response to mounting pressures from electric vehicle manufacturers, particularly Tesla and Chinese competitors like BYD.

A potential merger would create a formidable USD 54 billion automotive group with an annual production capacity of 7.4 million vehicles, positioning the combined entity as the world's third-largest auto manufacturer, trailing only Toyota and Volkswagen.

The discussions emerge against a backdrop of considerable industry challenges. Nissan, in particular, has experienced substantial financial difficulties, recently announcing a dramatic USD 2.6 billion cost-saving plan that includes reducing global production capacity by 20% and eliminating 9,000 jobs. The company's second-quarter profits plummeted by 85%, primarily due to declining sales in critical markets such as China and the United States.

Analysts suggest the potential merger is driven by strategic necessities rather than purely opportunistic motivations. Sanshiro Fukao from the Itochu Research Institute noted that while the deal appears to be particularly beneficial for Nissan, Honda is also confronting its own challenges, including anticipated deterioration in cash flow and underwhelming electric vehicle performance.

The proposed collaboration extends beyond a potential merger. The companies are exploring multiple cooperation avenues, including establishing a holding company and potentially involving Mitsubishi Motors, in which Nissan currently holds a 24% shareholding. A joint news conference is anticipated in Tokyo, signalling the seriousness of these discussions.

Financial markets have already responded to the news. Nissan's shares surged nearly 24% in Tokyo trading, while Honda's shares declined by 3%. Mitsubishi's shares also experienced a significant increase of approximately 20%.

The automotive landscape is witnessing unprecedented transformation, particularly in the electric vehicle sector. Tesla and Chinese manufacturers have intensified price competition, placing substantial pressure on traditional automakers to innovate, reduce costs, and accelerate vehicle development.

Seiji Sugiura, a senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory, viewed the potential collaboration positively, describing it as creating a "second axis" against Toyota and potentially revitalising the somewhat stagnating Japanese automotive industry.

However, significant challenges remain. Any merger would face rigorous scrutiny, particularly in the United States. Potential regulatory hurdles could emerge, with industry officials suggesting that the incoming administration might seek concessions from both manufacturers.

Corporate culture integration represents another potential obstacle. Tang Jin, a senior researcher at Mizuho Bank, highlighted the distinctive technological culture of Honda, which might generate internal resistance to a merger with Nissan.

Interestingly, Taiwan's Foxconn, known for manufacturing Apple iPhones, reportedly approached Nissan about a potential stake acquisition but was summarily rejected.

The proposed partnership reflects a broader industry trend of strategic consolidation in response to rapidly evolving technological and market dynamics. As electric vehicles continue to disrupt traditional automotive manufacturing, collaborations like this may become increasingly common.