BYD, China’s major electric vehicle manufacturer, is on target to reach sales beyond 2024 around the world despite tight constraints, thanks to rapid market share growth in the world’s No.1 automotive market. This robust performance puts the company to lead India’s most successful carmakers, Ford and Honda, in terms of its rapidly maturing global debut.

Delivering 3.76 million in vehicles during the first 11 months of 2024, including 506,804 in November alone, means BYD is well on the way to reaching its 4 million annual target. Bullish on the auto industry prospects in coming years, BYD has enjoyed strong domestic demand, thanks to government subsidised auto trade-ins, which helped fuel sales surge at China's car sales grew the fastest on a year-on-year base since January this month.

The Chinese automaker has risen to a 17.1 per cent share of volume from its domestic market, up from 12.5 per cent in 2023, according to the China Passenger Car Association. In its advertising in China, the country's second largest market, Volkswagen has spent far more than Volvo -- though its SAIC and FAW Group joint ventures combined fell below 11% market share down from 14.2% a year ago.

But BYD’s momentum continues to expand beyond gaining market share. Between August and October, the company doubled production capacity to nearly 200,000 units and brought on 200,000 workers. By September, BYD's workforce was almost a million — up slightly from 703,500 in 2023.

The operational expansion coupled with a strong lineup complemented by advanced plug-in hybrid technology has enabled BYD to lay a lead in setting cost benchmark and being the best in an intense price war in China’s auto market. Foreign automakers, by contrast, have had a harder time; General Motors said this month that it would charge more than $5 billion against its China operations to restructure and cut sales.

Analysts looking ahead say BYD could, within 12 months, sell 6 million vehicles, on par with global leaders such as General Motors and Stellantis. A Citi report also showed that the automaker is trying to deliver 5 to 6 million vehicles by 2025.

With its growing scale and market dominance, BYD has cemented its status as a formidable player in the global automotive industry, reshaping competition dynamics in the era of electrification.