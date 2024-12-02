Sydney, Australia

Australian government names Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm to lead critical review of the nation's research and development (R&D) performance. The idea is to develop a more cohesive and concentrated R&D, along with the alliance between research establishments and the industry for economic enchancment.

Along with three other high profile academics and business leaders, Denholm will assess Australia’s R&D strategy and formulate solutions to a decade of decline. In addition, the review will comment on the state of the nation’s exploitation of resource industries as part of the heavy reliance of the country on this drive, and its challenges in economic diversification.

Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic said it was been almost 20 years since we've taken a hard look at our R&D performance. "Our aim with this review is to offer an evidence based path to a stronger economic growth."

Despite being one of world’s most wealthy nations, Australia is far behind in economic complexity, ranked 93rd out of 133 countries in a Harvard University index. The index, which looks at how diverse and sophisticated a nation’s exports are, puts Australia behind Uganda and Laos.

Denholm's experience in his role brings great knowledge. She had senior positions at Juniper Networks and Australian telecommunications giant Telstra before stepping into the seat of chair at Tesla. In 2022, Forbes placed her on its list of the 80 most powerful women in the world.

Denholm did not comment on her relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk who has been vocal about his opposition to Australia's policies on technology companies, at the press conference announcing her appointment. Recently, Musk criticised the Australian Labor government for its stance on subjects such as the banning of use of social media for minors.

Redirecting focus, Denholm said: "Today is all about the R&D review that the government has out announced."

The panel's findings are expected to shape Australia's future economic strategy, addressing longstanding concerns about innovation, diversification, and global competitiveness. The review underscores the government's commitment to revitalising R&D as a cornerstone for sustainable growth.