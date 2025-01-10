Tata Motors has commenced its 2025 Tiago, Tiago.ev and Tigor bookings online. Designed for a number of customers, these latest offerings combine affordability and cutting edge technology. Tata Tiago starts at INR 4.99 lakh, Tiago.ev costs INR 7.99 lakh and Tigor is priced at INR 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors’ official website will continue to receive customers eager to secure their next generation of vehicle by registering and receiving further details.

In line with its robust multi-powertrain strategy, Tata Motors will cater to varying customer preferences by offering multiple options. 2025 Tiago is available in Petrol, CNG and Electric variants available while 2025 Tigor is available in Petrol and CNG options.



Both of those models are available with a choice of manual transmission (MT) or automated manual transmission (AMT) to suit differing driving requirements.

Tata Motors emphasises on sustainable mobility with the inclusion of the Tiago.ev. The company wants to give eco-friendly transportation a bigger window by expanding its electric offering to a wider audience.

Tata Motors has a very tradition of innovating and focusing on customers in the motor vehicle sector for a long amount of period. The new Tiago and Tigor models showcase this commitment of delivering value for money without sacrificing technology, performance or design.

These popular models are promoting fast sales to potential buyers, encouraged to act quickly. Tata Motors’ comprehensive digital platform means customers are kept well informed every step of the way in the booking process.

Tata Motors’ Tiago and Tigor series of 2025 are a bold step ahead in terms of affordability, sustainability and convenience. The company has proved that with a pan India diverse powertrain option, advanced features, the company continues to set new bench marks in India’s automotive space.

