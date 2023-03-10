Victorian judge asks breastfeeding mother to leave Melbourne court, calls action 'self-explanatory'

A Victorian judge removed a breastfeeding mother and her baby from the court and explained his action as 'self-explanatory.'

On Thursday, a woman in Melbourne's county court was breastfeeding her baby during a trial. The judge asked her directly to leave the courtroom. He stated the court does not allow breastfeeding because it becomes a 'distraction.' The county court has refused to comment on the incident.

On Friday, the judge addressed the jury and said his comments should be 'self-explanatory.' "Madam, you will not be permitted to breastfeed the baby in court. I'm sorry. I will have to ask you to leave. It will be a distraction for the jury at the very least," he said to the jury, stating what he told the mother.

Jaclyn Symes, State's Attorney General, might discuss the matter with the court. "These concerning reports are a matter for the county court," a spokesperson for Symes said. "However, no woman deserves to be shamed and humiliated for public breastfeeding," they added.

Ingrid Stitt, Minister for Early Childhood, also commented on the incident on Friday. She told reporters, "In 2023, it's extraordinary that this has happened. It's really disappointing." She added, "The message for Victorian women is we support you and your right to be able to care for your children." Stitt referred to breastfeeding as a 'celebration.'

"We've tried so hard to get past so many barriers for women who want to breastfeed and to have this happen in a court of law is just not acceptable at all," said Dr Nisha Knot, a Melbourne obstetrician. She called the incident 'appalling.'

Pregnant and breastfeeding women are 'protected' in areas of public life, including work, schools, universities, shops or rental properties, under Victoria's Equal Opportunity Act. However, it is ambiguous if these protections apply in court.

