Young California girl secures a 'unicorn permit' in the event she finds one

Remember how the adorable Agnes in Despicable Me goes out on a hunt to find a unicorn? She even manages to find one, at least that's what she thinks it is. She comes across a one-horned goat and believes it to be a unicorn. Her bubble is burst soon, but it seems there are still millions of young girls who hope to come across a unicorn some day.

That's what motivated one of them to go through the trouble of applying for a licence to own one. The girl from California has even managed to secure the licence from the Los Angeles animal control authorities to own a unicorn. Madeline it seems was aware how the bureaucracy works, and so she asked for a permit, in case she is able to find one.

Madeline wrote us a letter requesting permission to have a unicorn in her backyard. We issued her a preapproved unicorn license. Also, because they are indeed very rare to find, we gave her the unicorn pictured below as she continues her search. Why, yes we DO license unicorns! pic.twitter.com/SUosMLdzGY — LA Co Animal Care (@LACoAnimalCare) December 7, 2022 ×

The permit does not make a joke of it though. It strictly calls for Madeline to provide the unicorn with ample exposure to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows and have its horn polished at least once a month with a soft cloth.

Director Marcia Mayeda of the county Department of Animal Care and Control also sent her a heart-shaped, rose-colored metal tag with "Permanent Unicorn License" written on it. A white fuzzy unicorn doll with pink ears, purple hooves and a silver horn accompanied the tag.

Madeline's letter she wrote last month said, "Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one."

Mayeda praised Madeline for her "sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance".

(With inputs from agencies)

