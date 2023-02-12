WATCH| ‘You simply misspoke’: Vladimir Putin sternly scolds official for saying Russia not best country

In a video shared on social media, Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen sternly scolding an official for implying that Russia isn't the world's best country, during a recent meeting.

Head of the Kremlin's Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) Robert Urazov claimed that other countries were "the best in the world."

Responding to this, Vladimir Putin said, "As you were speaking just now, you said this phrase: 'In other countries, the best in the world. And you went on. So the best country in the world is Russia. I hope you simply misspoke."

Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko shared the video on the social media platform. Before the video ends, Urazov is seen nervously smiling.

Earlier, Kremlin said that the meeting, which was chaired by Putin, was aimed at establishing a stronger domestic market which will benefit Russian companies, reported Newsweek.

In the meeting, Putin tried to allude the companies from leaving the nation because of sanctions being imposed by the West amid the Ukraine invasion and said that the companies were not willing to leave, but had to do so because of pressure from their respective governments, reported Newsweek quoting statement of Kremlin.

“Perhaps some people thought that all this would collapse and fall apart in our hands. But nothing like this is happening—nothing has collapsed and nothing is falling apart. Our companies, our businesspeople are picking up these companies or even branches and continuing this work with success,” Vladimir Putin stated.

"Naturally, we should be striving for this because being limited to the domestic market is not the best scenario," the Russian president added, according to the statement.

