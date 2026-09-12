Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday (Sep 12) said that the Middle East war does not serve the interests of the world. Xi made the remarks at the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, where world leaders have gathered to discuss several global issues and development. The high-stakes summit is also attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. This comes as the US and Iran continue to trade strikes, with the conflict going on for more than six months. The tensions in the Gulf have fueled a global energy crisis due to the disruption of the key shipping route of the Strait of Hormuz.

“As the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region continues to evolve, the war there has caused serious losses to people across the region,” Xi was quoted as saying by state news agency Xinhua.

It “does not serve the common interests of the international community”, he added.

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BRICS should oppose sovereignty ‘violations’

Xi added that BRICS member states should oppose sovereignty violations and work to safeguard peace.

BRICS should “oppose violations of other countries’ sovereignty and interference in their internal affairs, (and) constructively participate in resolving hotspot issues,” Xi said.

Speaking about global trade, Xi said, “We should support the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core and reject all forms of protectionism.”

China to take over BRICS presidency next year

Speaking at Bharat Mandapam, Xi also said that China will take over the BRICS presidency next year. The Chinese president began his two-day visit to New Delhi on Saturday (Sep 12), marking his first trip to India in seven years. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.