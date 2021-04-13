World's biggest rabbit stolen from home in England

The world’s biggest rabbit has been stolen from his home. Proclaimed the world’s biggest rabbit by Guinness, Darius was stolen from his home in Worcestershire in the United Kingdom.

The 129 centimetres-long continental rabbit was stolen from his enclosure where he used to live in Stoulton overnight on Saturday, The Guardian reported.

The West Merica police believe that the rabbit was stolen from its home. In 2010, the rabbit was certified by Guinness for a world record, making it the biggest creature of its kind.

Annette Edwards, Darius’ owner and caretaker has offered a reward of $1,374 (£1,000) for the rabbit’s return. Edwards referred to the theft as a “very sad day”.

Also read: New species of frog unearthed in Peruvian Amazon jungle

On Twitter, Edwards appealed to those who may have taken the rabbit to return it. “Please bring him back”, she said, while adding that the rabbit is now too old for breeding.

Police are currently urging citizens to share information so that the thieves may be caught and Darius be returned to his owner.

Also read: New normal? Robots being used for home deliveries due to surge in COVID cases

“We are appealing for information following the theft of an award-winning rabbit from its home in Stoulton, Worcestershire”, West Mercia police were cited as saying by The Guardian.

“It is believed the continental giant rabbit was stolen from its enclosure in the garden of the property of its owners overnight on Saturday 10 April to 11 April”, the police added.