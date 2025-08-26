/Women's Equality Day 2025: Why is it celebrated? Know date, history, significance and more

Women's Equality Day 2025 is celebrated on August 26, marking the 102nd anniversary of the 19th Amendment. The day is observed to promote women to have fair opportunities, access and representation in every field.
Women’s Equality Day is observed every year in the United States on August 26. It has been celebrated since 1971 to honour women’s progress toward equal rights with men. The day marks the passing of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which gave American women the right to vote. Different groups such as schools, workplaces, libraries and community organisations host events and programs on this day to recognise women’s achievements and to remind society of the need for equal rights in education, jobs and other sectors of life.
This year is the 102nd anniversary of the 19th Amendment. The focus continues to be on ensuring women have fair opportunities, access and representation in every field. On this day, we can contribute by sharing inspiring stories and messages on social media with #WomensEqualityDay.
The 19th Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution on August 26, 1920, ensuring that the right to vote could not be denied on the grounds of gender. US Congresswoman Bella Abzug of New York pushed for August 26 to be officially recognised as Women’s Equality Day in 1971. The first official declaration of the day took place in 1972.
Women’s Equality Day is a reminder to celebrate women’s strength, progress and their contributions. Common traditions include:
Even though the right to vote was a huge achievement, full equality has not yet been reached. Women still face challenges such as -