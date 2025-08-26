/Women's Equality Day 2025: Why is it celebrated? Know date, history, significance and more

Women’s Equality Day is observed every year in the United States on August 26. It has been celebrated since 1971 to honour women’s progress toward equal rights with men. The day marks the passing of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which gave American women the right to vote. Different groups such as schools, workplaces, libraries and community organisations host events and programs on this day to recognise women’s achievements and to remind society of the need for equal rights in education, jobs and other sectors of life.

Significance of Women's Equality Day

This year is the 102nd anniversary of the 19th Amendment. The focus continues to be on ensuring women have fair opportunities, access and representation in every field. On this day, we can contribute by sharing inspiring stories and messages on social media with #WomensEqualityDay.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is the history of Women's Equality Day

The 19th Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution on August 26, 1920, ensuring that the right to vote could not be denied on the grounds of gender. US Congresswoman Bella Abzug of New York pushed for August 26 to be officially recognised as Women’s Equality Day in 1971. The first official declaration of the day took place in 1972.

Traditions and the ways people celebrate this day

Women’s Equality Day is a reminder to celebrate women’s strength, progress and their contributions. Common traditions include:

Thanking and appreciating the important women in one’s life.

Supporting women-owned businesses.

Sharing inspiring stories and messages on social media with #WomensEqualityDay.

Organising events, talks and fundraisers for women’s rights organisations.

Featuring speeches by women leaders and role models.

Things you can do on Women’s Equality Day

Appreciate women around you - Take time to thank your mothers, sisters, friends and colleagues.

Shop from women entrepreneurs - Support businesses led by women.

Learn and share stories - Read about women’s struggles and victories and spread awareness.

Volunteer or donate - Contribute to causes that promote women’s health, education and equal pay.

Why Women's Equality Day still matters

Even though the right to vote was a huge achievement, full equality has not yet been reached. Women still face challenges such as -

Pay Gap - Women often earn less than men in similar jobs.

- Women often earn less than men in similar jobs. Leadership Gap - Fewer women hold top roles in politics and business.

- Fewer women hold top roles in politics and business. Healthcare Barriers - Access to affordable, quality healthcare is unequal.

- Access to affordable, quality healthcare is unequal. Work-Life Balance & Education - Women face stereotypes in certain fields and face difficulties in balancing family and career.

How this day observed across the United States