Woman aged 78 jailed for her third bank robbery: Report

Those of us who are fortunate to live till the age of 78 often dream of a peaceful family life in a fairly nice house. By this age, the years of daredevilry are in a distant past and yearning for a certain stability overcomes all impulses of doing something dramatic.

Not for this granny.

Bonnie Gooch (78), a convict of two bank robberies in the US, was jailed for a third one, reported Kansas City Star. During her robbery this time, she handed a note to the bank teller that read "I didn't mean to scare you".

Gooch was convicted of a bank robbery in the year 1977. The bank was in California. Law caught up with her again when she robbed another bank in 2020. This time in a suburb of Kansas.

The latest heist was reportedly carried out in Missouri. As per the report, the court documents revealed that Gooch demanded "13,000 small bills" during this robbery.

“Thank you sorry I didn’t mean to scare you,” read the note further.

According to prosecutors, the woman smelled strongly of alcohol. The surveillance footage shows her banging on the glass enclosure of the bank teller urging him to hand over the money quickly.

Witnesses told Kansas City Star that Gooch was dressed in all grey, with a black N95 mask over her mouth.

Police officers caught up with her just 2 miles away from the bank as she left after the robbery.

