With guest, Ivory Coast TV channel’s presenter simulates rape, sparks outcry

In Ivory Coast, a show aired by a TV channel, has earned ire of numerous people after it tried to demonstrate a rape with the help of a male guest.

The guest was introduced as an ex-rapist, who showed how he assaulted his victims using a dummy. The programmme was shown at prime time on Monday by the private Nouvelle Chaine Ivorienne (NCI) channel.

The programmme has sparked outrage and led to the signing of a petition by 37,500 people demanding that the presenters be punished.

The television channel has finally apologised. It has also cancelled the final episode of this particular show, which had been scheduled for Friday.

The independent communications council of the country later also announced the suspension of popular presenter Yves de Mbella. In a statement, it said the segment used obscene language, condoned rape and attacked the dignity of women.

On Facebook, de Mbella wrote “I’m sincerely sorry to have shocked everyone while trying to raise awareness. I made an error.”

“I’m also sorry for everything that was said or done during that sequence of the programme yesterday that hurt. I beg for forgiveness from all victims of rape,” the presenter said.