/WION Tourism Summit: Ireland, Slovakia ambassadors highlight tourism as a bridge for stronger India ties

Tourism is increasingly becoming an important tool for strengthening cultural and bilateral ties, with ambassadors from Ireland and Slovakia highlighting the growing interest in travel between India and their respective countries at the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026.

Speaking during the panel discussion ‘Soft Power on the Move: Tourism, Culture & Bilateral Ties’, H.E. Kevin Kelly, Ambassador of Ireland to India, said India has now become a priority market for Tourism Ireland. “India is now a priority market for Tourism Ireland,” Kelly said, noting that Tourism Ireland set up an office in Mumbai last year to tap into the growing interest from Indian travellers.

Ireland sees rise in Indian travellers

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Kelly said Ireland has traditionally attracted Indians visiting family and friends, helped by the country's sizeable Indian community. “We get a lot of family visits and have a very large Indian population,” he said.

Ireland has a population of less than five million, while around 100,000 Indians live in the country, according to Kelly. He also pointed to the growth of MICE tourism, referring to meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, as another area where Ireland is seeing increasing interest from India.

“There's a huge growth in MICE, which is this business tourism where companies come. They come for four days and then they can experience things,” Kelly said.

The ambassador also highlighted Ireland's geographical diversity as an advantage for tourists. He said visitors can experience urban and rural settings within a short distance, with mountains and the ocean accessible from Dublin.

“The beauty of being a small country like Ireland is that within a very short period of time you can experience city life, country life,” he said.

‘India is a second home for me’

During the same discussion, H.E. Robert Maxian, Ambassador of Slovakia to India, spoke about Slovakia's tourism appeal and its efforts to promote the country internationally. Referring to Slovakia's tourism slogan ‘Good Ideas Slovakia’, Maxian spoke positively about his experience of travelling in Slovakia in 2025.