/'Why should we pick a fight...': Netanyahu calls off massive Iran strike after Trump's warning call

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly called off a massive strike on Iran with fighter jets on the runway, after US President Donald Trump's call. When told by other Israeli leaders to not give in to US pressure over Iran, Netanyahu said that they shouldn't pick up a fight with the US president.

Netanyahu reportedly defended the coordination with Washington. “We are on the same page as Trump,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying. “He is not releasing Iran’s frozen funds, he is determined to secure the nuclear material, and he is maintaining the pressure. Why should we pick a fight with him?”

Later, in his first remarks after halting the operations, he defended Israel’s strikes but announced that it is on hold “for now.” "After Iran attacked Israel, I directed the IDF to strike military and economic targets throughout Iran. At present, the fire on this front has been halted, because after the terrorist regime in Tehran was struck, it stopped attacking us,” he added, while warning that “if that terrorist regime makes the mistake of attacking us again, we will respond with force.”

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Disagreements between Netanyahu and Israeli leaders

According to reports, Netanyahu's move to cease the attacks and his decision to listen to the US president led to disagreements among security cabinet ministers. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir reportedly argued that Israel should resist US pressure, saying, “We need to stand our ground against Trump. We need to fight tooth and nail and make it clear that we have red lines.” Netanyahu reportedly responded by suggesting Ben Gvir’s position was influenced by the approaching election campaign, a charge the far-right minister rejected. Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reportedly argued that Israel should continue to focus its military response on Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

Tense exchanges between Trump and Netanyahu

Netanyahu and Trump have constantly been in touch since Sunday when Iran attacked Israel over its military operations in Lebanon's Beirut. After Iran's attack, Trump called Netanyahu and asked him not to retaliate. However, soon after the warning, Israeli military said that it has attacked several locations inside Iran. Explosions were heard in Tehran, Isfahan, Karaj and Tabrej. Trump then called Netanyahu and told him that he would be isolated if he moves ahead with his Iran plans without paying heed to American negotiations. Trump had also asserted his authority and said on Sunday that it is he who “calls the shots and not the Israeli PM.” Last Monday, Axios reported that Trump's call with Netanyahu was expletive laden. He reportedly told the Israeli PM that he is “fucking crazy” and that everyone “hates Israel.” The Axios report this morning quotes the US president saying: “I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon.”