Who is Tim Scott, businessman & only black Republican in Senate launches 2024 US Presidential bid

2024 US Presidential Bid: With over a year left for the United States presidential elections in 2024, senators across the country have started launching their campaigns. A new name has been added to the list. On May 22, South Carolina's Republican Senator Tim Scott launched his presidential campaign, formally joining the fleet of campaigns for the upcoming 2024 bid. He joins the race alongside former US president Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

During the formal launch event, the 57-year-old politician mentioned his own personal story and experiences. He said he is the grandson of a cotton field worker and how he was raised by a single mother and how his family went from "cotton to Congress." He even shared his own racial division incidents saying how he was pulled over by police seven times in a year for being black and was even stopped inside the US Capitol building.

As per BBC, Scott is entering the bid with $22 million in hand, which surely is much more than most of his rivals. However, as per national opinion polls, he is garnering less than 5 per cent support in the race.

Here's everything you need to know about the newest US presidential candidate:

Tim Scott: Life & Political Career

Born on September 19, 1965, Timothy Eugene Scott is an American businessman and politician who is currently serving as the junior United States senator from South Carolina state since 2013.

He was appointed by US State Governor Nikki Haley and then was re-elected in 2014 after winning by a comfortable majority.

Before his election to the Senate, he was elected to the United States House of Representatives for South Carolina's 1st congressional district, where he served from 2011 to 2013.

He is the first African-American senator from South Carolina and the first African-American senator to be elected from the southern United States in 1881.

One of his most renowned works includes working with Sen Cory Booker to pass a bill to make "lynching a fedral hate crime."

Faith in America

As quoted by BBC, Scott said, "I am living proof that America is the land of opportunity, not a land of oppression. The truth of my life disproves their lies."

Raised by a single mother, Scott said he became a believer again and claimed his faith is an integral part of his political and personal narrative, where he believes that being a positive catalyst can bring in a change.

During his campaigns, he stump speeches and often used "Faith in America" to describe his appearance before joining the bid.

Scott in his presidential bid vowed to turn around "a nation in retreat."

Tim Scott's Presidential Bid Money Talks:

As Scott is coming with much more money than his rivals, there are other organisations with million to support him and his efforts.

A pro-Scott action committee named Opportunity Matters Fund spent over $20 million to help Republicans in 2022 and reported $13 million plus in hand for 2023.

(with inputs from agencies)

