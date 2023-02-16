Who is Payton Gendron, the 19-year-old Buffalo mass shooter? Here’s what his parents said before the hearing

Payton Gendron, the 19-year-old mass shooter who killed 10 Black people last May in Buffalo, New York, was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday. The county court judge Susan Eagan imposed the penalty without parole while saying that there can be no mercy, no understanding and no second chance for the murderer. Before getting sentences, Gendron offered a statement of apology to the families of the victims. The life sentence was expected as New York state doesn’t employ the death penalty. After the hearing, Gendron reportedly directed his attorney and other members of the defence to not file an appeal for the sentence.

In November, Gendron pleaded guilty to 15 state charges, including domestic terrorism, murder and attempt to murder. The May 10 shooting attack was among the deadliest in a string of recent mass shootings in the United States.

Why was Payton Gendron not given the death penalty?

In July 2022, a federal grand jury indicted Gendron on 27 counts involving weapons and hate crimes, including 10 counts involving hate crimes that resulted in fatalities. Gendron filed a not-guilty plea to those charges. Officials from the Department of Justice also said Payton faced a maximum penalty of life imprisonment or the death penalty. However, it must be noted that New York State doesn’t employ capital punishment. So, Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan imposed the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Payton Gendron’s statement of apology

Amidst a chaotic and emotional hearing on Wednesday, Payton Gendron issued an apology to the family of the 10 victims he fatally shot last year. Wearing an orange jumpsuit and standing in the courtroom, Gendron said, “I’m very sorry for all the pain I forced the victims and their families to suffer through. I’m very sorry for stealing the lives of your loved ones. I cannot express how much I regret all the decisions I made leading up to my actions on May 14”. “I did a terrible thing that day. I shot and killed people because they were Black. Looking back now, I can’t believe I actually did it. I believed what I read online and acted out of hate. I know I can’t take it back, but I wish I could, and I don’t want anyone to be inspired by me and what I did,” he further said.

Payton Gendron’s parents speak up!