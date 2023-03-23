Who is Aiden Fucci, and why did he kill Tristyn Bailey? Check how long the teen can be sentenced for

Judges will seal the fate of Aiden Fucci on Friday after the family of victim Tristyn Bailey appeared before the court on Wednesday to provide emotional accounts. 16-year-old Fucci is charged with fatally stabbing his 13-year-old classmate back in 2021. Fucci was 14 at that time; however, he is being tried as an adult. Meanwhile, Fucci has issued a letter of apology to the Bailey family and his own parents for the heinous crimes he committed.

Who is Aiden Fucci?

Aiden Fucci is the killer of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. His friends claimed he would fantasise about violence and crime. The teen killer pleaded guilty and expressed regret to the family of the 13-year-old girl. Police and the legal system charged him with first-degree murder.

Why did Fucci kill Tristyn Bailey?

Tristyn Bailey, the 13-year-old victim, lost her life on May 9, 2021 when Fucci stabbed her 114 times. Her dead body was later recovered from woods in Jacksonville, Florida. Fucci reportedly got into an argument with Tristyn earlier the same day. He was also seen pushing her to the ground.

Even when Aiden Fucci was treated as a witness before he was charged with murdering Tristyn, he posted a selfie with a police vehicle on social media with the caption, “Hey guys has inybody seen Tristyn lately."

How long can Aiden Fucci be sentenced for?

Fucci’s sentencing hearing doesn’t involve a jury since he was a minor when he committed the crime. That disqualifies him for the death penalty. However, he is being tried as an adult and can very well spend his entire life in prison if given life imprisonment.

Aiden Fucci’s apology & letter to Tristyn Bailey’s family

Fucci submitted his statement of apology on paper, whereas the Bailey family spoke to the jury both in person and on the witness stand. Letters from Fucci's family members, including his mother, were seen by News4JAX.