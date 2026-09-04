/Who is Adam Telle, the newly appointed acting US Army Secretary?

US President Donald Trump on Thursday named Adam Telle as the acting Army secretary following the resignation of Dan Driscoll. The change of guard comes amid widespread reports of tensions between Driscoll and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Making the announcement on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I am pleased to announce that Adam Telle, the current Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, will become Acting Secretary of the Army, effective immediately."

Hegseth too congratulated Telle on his appointment. Taking to X he wrote, “Huge congrats to Adam. Strong and whip smart. He is indeed a great Patriot — and will be an immediate asset to the @USArmy.”

The appointment was made after Driscoll who was said to be at loggerheads with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the army’s future and the removal of several senior officers, resigned from his position.

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Driscoll, however did not give any explanation for his decision to quit this week as the Army secretary.

Who is Adam Telle, the newly appointed Army secretary?

So, who is Adam Telle, the new Army secretary to be appointed during a time US is engaged in conflict with Iran and significant Army forces are stationed in the Middle East?

Telle was an assistant secretary of the Army for civil works a civilian leader in the US Army Corps of Engineers, before his appointment as the new army secretary, by Trump.

He has spent over 20 years working for Republican senators. He worked as chief of staff for Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee from 2021 to 2025.

He also spent 18 months working in the White House during Trump’s first term. For 10 years he worked for the late Republican Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi, reported Associated Press.