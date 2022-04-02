White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to quit and join media: Report

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will reportedly step down from her post to join MSNBC. This news was first reported by Axios on Friday (April 1) and was later reported by several US media outlets citing sources.

As per the reports, Psaki will host her own show for MSNBC on streaming service Peacock.

NPR quoted an unnamed White House official to say that there was no confirmation from White House on this.

"We don't have anything to confirm about Jen's length of planned service or any consideration about future plans," said the official as quoted by NPR. "Jen is here and working hard every day on behalf of the President to get you the answers to the questions that you have, and that's where her focus is."

Jen Psaki was initially to remain White House Press Secretary for a year but her tenure was extended.

During former US president Barack Obama's tenure, Jen Psaki was White House communications director and also served as State Department spokesperson.

It is not unusual for White House press secretaries to be headhunted by media groups. During Trump years, Psaki worked at CNN as an analyst. Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary during Trump years joined Fox.