/What's in the latest Iran deal Trump says he's ready to sign with Tehran

US President Donald Trump has hinted that the final terms on the deal with Iran has been agreed on by the top Iranian leadership. Even as Iran said that the final agreement has not been made, an Axios report has stated what is inside the new deal. Trump on Thursday (June 11) declared that he has "ended the war with Iran." He made the statement during a telephone rally for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Burt Jones. Trump added that Iran agreed they will never have nuclear weapons. Earlier, Trump briefed the press at the White House and said that negotiations with Iran had reached their final stage and suggested that a deal could be signed within the next few days. Trump also said that the signing ceremony could take place in Europe.

What's in the deal?

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The US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) states that MOU would extend the ceasefire for 60 days. It states clearly that ceasefire includes in Lebanon. The deal also includes that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened immediately without tolls. Axios quoted one of the official from the mediating countries and said that Iran will receive sanctions relief based on compliance. The text includes a framework for addressing Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, though any action on Iran's nuclear program would depend on a second, more detailed accord. Under the MOU, Iran would make certain commitments on its nuclear program — first and foremost to never acquire a nuclear weapon and to resolve the standoff around its enriched uranium. The Axios source claimed the MOU "goes into details on all the nuclear issues" and "satisfies all U.S. requirements."

The report said that the deal had been approved on the Iranian side at high levels but likely not by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. The tentative agreement was reached on Wednesday night after hours of negotiations between Qatari mediator Ali Al-Thawadi and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iran disagrees with Trump's claims