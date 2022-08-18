What a joke! US court says teen is mature enough to have a child but not an 'abortion'

Two months after the United States took away women's right to safe abortion, now a case involving a Florida teen is sparking anger.

The unidentified 16-year-old girl had approached the court seeking abortion on the grounds that she was still in school and "not ready to have a baby", reports AFP.

However, upholding an earlier ruling by a lower court, an appeals court in Florida denied an abortion to the teen, saying she isn't "sufficiently mature" enough to terminate her "baby".

In the state of Florida, a minor seeking an abortion must obtain consent from at least one parent. However, as per court documents, the girl is "parentless" and lives with a relative and court-appointed guardian.

The lower court had denied her request for a waiver of that rule as it deemed that she "not established by clear and convincing evidence that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy."

Apparently, the baby's father is also unable to support her.

The appeal court's ruling upholding the lower court's decision has infuriated US legislators, many of whom took to Twitter to voice their criticism.

Pramila Jayapal, a Democratic lawmaker who has openly discussed her own abortion, wrote on Twitter "This is the nation post-Roe: A Florida court has decided that a 16-year-old girl isn’t “sufficiently mature” enough to get an abortion, but IS mature enough to be a parent. Codify abortion rights now.".

Democratic Florida legislator Lois Frankel described the ruling as "unacceptable," adding that it was "a dangerous & horrific example of Florida's war on women."

"Not mature enough for an abortion, but mature enough to have a baby. This is sick," said Pennsylvania lawmaker Malcolm Kenyatta.

Florida permits abortion up till 15 weeks of pregnancy and as per court documents the teen is already 10 weeks pregnant.

(With inputs from agencies)

