Wear diapers on risky Covid flights: China's advice to airline crew

China’s aviation regulator has been recommending cabin crew on its charter flights to high-risk Covid-19 destinations to wear disposable diapers and avoid using the bathroom to curb the spread of infection.

A 38-page list of guidelines for airlines to prevent the spread of coronavirus has enlisted this as one of the options.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said the recommendation applies for charter flights to and from countries and regions where infections exceed 500 in every one million people.

In addition to the diaper advice, several other points have been made:

- Medical protective masks

- Double-layer disposable medical rubber gloves

- Disposable caps

- Disposable protective clothing



- Flight crew should wear masks and goggles, but they don’t need diapers

- Disposable shoe covers

- Goggles

China's aviation market, like that in other parts of the world, was hit hard due to the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan last year.

At this time, when other countries are still reeling under the third and fourth waves of the pandemic, China and its economy are slowly and steadily recovering.



