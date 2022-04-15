Watch: Passengers beg to deboard after US flight makes failed attempts to land in bad weather  

Bad weather can be traumatising if you are in an aircraft, which makes several failed attempts to land. The passengers on a flight in the United States learnt this lesson the hard way.

In a viral video, some passengers can be seen begging the crew members of the JetBlue flight to let them get off.

The incident seems to have happened last week. In it, the aircraft had made many attempts to land at John F Kennedy airport in New York unsuccessfully due to bad weather.

The video, which has taken social media by storm, shows some chaotic scenes. It is still being circulated widely on several platforms.

Several passengers were very anxious after the plane made many failed attempts to land.

Disturbing video on JetBlue flight 1852 captured passengers begging to get off the plane in Newark, saying that they were scared after several failed attempts to land at JFK Airport during bad weather.

In the video, a passenger can be heard saying, "We've got to get off the plane, people are sick back there. We spent six hours on a three-hour flight. It's dangerous, we tried to land four times already. It's dangerous, we're scared to fly."

On the way back to New York from Cancun, Mexico, Flight 1852 had to face bad weather. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) asked the pilot to take go to Newark Liberty International in New Jersey, which was 30 minutes away.

"It's not your fault, it's not their fault, we just want to get off," another person said.

In a statement to Fox Business, JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski said, Flight 1852 was diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport "due to inclement weather" over New York.

“Because necessary customs clearance for the aircraft was not available at Newark, the aircraft remained on the ground for 60 minutes before leaving for JFK, where it safely landed," Dombrowski added.

(With inputs from agencies)