WATCH: Hot mic picks as US president jokingly says 'no one f***s with Biden'

United States President Joe Biden has been caught on a live mic as he dropped the F-bomb while during his visit to Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

A hot mic picked up Biden jokingly saying "no one f***s with Biden". He said it during an informal chat with the mayor of Fort Myers Beach on Wednesday (October 5).

Although the conversation was quite difficult to hear, but Murphy mentioned it in a telephonic interview with US-based media outlet NBC. He laughed it off, stating "It was not directed at anybody. It was just two guys talking."

During his visit after the devastating hurricane, the US president presented was seen united with vocal critic and Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis. They surveyed the extent of damages from the hurricane.

Accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, the US president boarded a helicopter at Fort Myers for the aerial inspection.

In a speech after witnessing the destruction, Biden said: "Everything - this historic and titanic, unimaginable storm ripped it to pieces. You've got to start from scratch."

As per the authorities, at least 93 people died in Hurricane Ian. Some US television networks citing local officials reported that more than 100 died.

