WATCH | 'Glory to Ukraine!' Last words by Ukrainian soldier shot by Russians

Both Russia and Ukraine are ramping up their offensive at the Bakhmut battlefield and building up their military troops in the region. As the battle grinds on, a new friction point was hit between the archrivals on Monday.

In a video that emerged online, a Ukrainian soldier was seen smoking in a trench, when a soldier who is believed to be Russian, was heard saying "die" and using a swear word. Seconds later, he shoots dead the Ukrainian soldier with automatic weapons.

The last words by Ukrainian soldier were "Glory to Ukraine!" before he falls into a shallow hole in the ground. The preliminary investigation revealed the Ukrainian soldier was Tymofiy Shadura.

After the incident came to light, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Monday warned, "We will find the murderers."

During his video address, the president said, “I want us all together, in unity, to respond to his words: “Glory to the hero! Glory to heroes! Glory to Ukraine!”

The 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade in a statement said, the soldier was last seen on 3 February near the eastern city of Bakhmut. "Currently, the body of our serviceman is in the temporarily occupied territory." In a facebook post, it wrote, "The hero's brothers express sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Revenge will be irreversible."

Shadura's sister in conversation with a UK media outlet said, "My brother would certainly be capable of standing up to the Russians like that."

"He never hid the truth in his life and certainly wouldn't do so in front of the enemy." A criminal probe will be made into the killing, said Ukraine's chief prosecutor.

The video of the execution broke internet when netizens and supporters of Ukraine flooded the social media with artwork of the Ukrainian soldier.

The identification of the killer could not be ascertained as he was not seen in the video that has now gone viral. Ukraine's armed forces has termed the shooting of the unarmed Ukrainian soldier "cynical and brazen" This is what worthless murderers do, not warriors, it added.

"The Russian occupiers have once again shown that their main goal in Ukraine is the brutal extermination of Ukrainians."

