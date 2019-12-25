Watch: Cat cafe brings Christmas cheer in Washington

A cafe in Washington has become a big hit with rescued cats on display which provides near "therapeutic" experience for cat lovers.

On Christmas Eve, the cats were all decked up by cafe owners to celebrate the festive occasion.

Ashley Campion, the cafe's chief operating officers said: "We just wanted to bring a little more Christmas joy to the 'Crumbs and Whiskers' atmosphere and give the kittens a little bit of holiday spirit." The gamble seems to have paid off as enthusiasts thronged the outlet looking for a "unique experience".

The novel concept allows people to book an "experience" online, the cafe COO informed that several people end up adopting the furry felines after spending time with them.

"We actually just hit our fifteen-hundredth adoption - which is crazy - just in our company together as a whole," the cafe's COO said, adding that it was a very, very big year with "lots of adoptions happening".

The cafe almost functions as a foster home for the cats where they are well cared for. Animal welfare activists have welcomed the move hailing the crumbs and whiskers experience. The "holistic" experience has everyone impressed including the outlet which had 250 adoptions at a single location.