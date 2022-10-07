WATCH: Activist group Animal Rebellion supporters pour out bottles of milk in department stores in UK

On Friday, two supporters from the animal and climate justice movement called Animal Rebellion were seen pouring out bottles of milk on the floor, in the United Kingdom’s high-end stores like Fortnum and Mason and Selfridges. According to the group, their aim is to compel government action and call for a transition to a plant-based future.

The clip was later posted on Twitter, with the caption, “Happening now! Two supporters of Animal Rebellion have just poured dairy in High end department stores,

@Selfridges and @Fortnums calling for a transition to a #PlantBasedFuture”.

One of the supporters in the video, Sofia Fernandes Pontes, a student and mother, said in a statement, “I don’t want to see my children grow up in a world surrounded by drought, destruction of nature, and food shortages. I want them to see a world full of wildlife and beauty.”

She added, “Transitioning to a plant-based future is simply essential if we want to see a better world for everyone, supporting farmers to move into profitable and sustainable plant-based production is a no-brainer for (UK Prime Minister) Liz Truss and Ranil Jayawardena (UK’s Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs)”.

This comes ahead of the group’s demonstration which is set to take place on Saturday, in London’s Green Park, where they plan for a “playful disruption” as a part of its “Vegan Occupation,” they stated.

A similar step was taken earlier this year in July, at another department store named Harrods in Central London, where Animal Rebellion supporters emptied milk onto the floor and were subsequently escorted out by security. The group predominantly targets daily aisles in supermarkets across the UK in protest.



According to their website, they describe themselves as “a mass movement that uses nonviolent civil disobedience to bring about a transition to a just and sustainable plant-based food system, to halt mass extinction, alleviate the worst effects of climate breakdown and ensure justice for animals.”

The civil resistance will continue, they said, unless the UK government moves “to support farmers and fishing communities to move away from animal farming and fishing as part of an urgent and immediate transition to a plant-based food system.” Additionally, they also want the government to “rewild the freed-up land and ocean as part of a broader programme of wildlife restoration and carbon drawdown.”